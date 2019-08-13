The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced some significant staffing decisions they’ve made about Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in light of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.

The statement from the Department says Attorney General Bill Barr is ordering the MCC’s warden to be reassigned to an office job while the FBI and DOJ investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Also announced was the news that two MCC staffers will also be placed on administrative leave.

BREAKING: AG Barr assigns temporary new warden to MCC, places two MCC staff who were assigned to #Epstein on admin leave pending outcome of FBI/OIG investigations @ABC pic.twitter.com/ThRQ7BbRpJ — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) August 13, 2019

In the last few days, Barr has spoken of how “appalled” he was that Epstein was able to commit suicide before he could stand trial for the various criminal allegations against him. The AG has promised that the DOJ will continue to pursue the Epstein case against any co-conspirators who worked with him.

