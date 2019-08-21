Attorney General Bill Barr said he supports the medical examiner’s finding that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail, saying he hasn’t found anything that “undercuts” the autopsy.

“I will say that as I said before, we have found serious irregularities at the center, but at the same time, I have seen nothing that have undercuts the finding of the medical examiner that this was a suicide,” Barr told reporters Wednesday.

Barr was also asked about systemic problems at the Metropolitan Corrections Center where Epstein was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide.

“Well, Epstein’s death, I think we will see was a suicide. I do think that there are some irregularities at the center. But I have brought in Kathy Hawk Sawyer to run the Bureau of Prisons. I worked closely with her when I was Attorney General 27 years ago. I appointed her as the director of the bureau,” he continued.

Sawyer previously served as director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1992 to 2003, spanning three presidencies. She was first appointed to the position by Barr in 1992 when he was President George H.W. Bush’s attorney general.

