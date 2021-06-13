AG Merrick Garland Will Meet With Leaders From CNN, NYT, WaPo Following DOJ’s Secret Media Leak Probes

Leaders from CNN, New York Times, and Washington Post will meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss the Justice Department’s media leak investigations that were carried out under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist will be in attendance and said during Sunday’s Reliable Sources that “what we’re asking the attorney general tomorrow is to try to bind future administrations.”

The meeting comes after reports from early June that the DOJ secretly tried to obtain email and phone records of reporters at all three outlets, including CNN Pentagon Correspondent Barbara Starr.

A gag order was placed on CNN’s general counsel, David Vigilante, to keep the probe on Starr quiet. The order remained in place even after President Joe Biden took office.

After the news broke, the DOJ announced it will no longer secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said no one in the White House was aware of the existing gag order, but that “the issuing of subpoenas for the records of reporters in leak investigations is not consistent with the President’s policy direction to the Department.”

Feist said the goal of the meeting is to protect journalists and make sure “stories of extraordinary public interest could be published in the future.”

“These are the organizations that were at the top of [Trump’s] list of enemies of the American people,” Feist said. “Whether Merrick Garland knows the details of how that came about, we don’t know, but we’re certainly going to ask.”

