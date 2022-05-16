Aide to PA Gubernatorial Frontrunner Laughed as Jan. 6 Rioters Smashed Reporters’ Cameras, Per Report

A campaign aide for GOP Pennsylvania gubernatorial frontrunner Doug Mastriano was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and laughed as media equipment was smashed by rioters, per a report.

Mastriano is leading in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary.

NBC News reported a man named Grant Clarkson was among a number of Mastriano campaign associates who blocked media access to a campaign event this past weekend.

The event was held by the far-right candidate, and was co-hosted by fringe Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.

As reporters attempted to gain access to the event, they were blocked, NBC reported. In a video shared on Twitter by Face the Nation, a person identified as Clarkson can be seen telling members of the media to stay back.

CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent @costareports was repeatedly denied entry at a campaign rally Saturday hosted by Kathy Barnette and Doug Mastriano. Tune in tomorrow at 10:30a E.T. for more of his reporting on the Pennsylvania primaries. pic.twitter.com/ox81RaM7j4 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 14, 2022

Following an investigation, NBC reported it was able to verify Clarkson was at the Capitol during the riot, but did not appear to enter the building:

Photos and video obtained by NBC News appear to show Clarkson, a former congressional intern who more recently worked as a legislative assistant for the Republican caucus in the Pennsylvania statehouse, present on the restricted grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Images unearthed by members of the “Sedition Hunters” community investigating the Capitol breach appear to show Clarkson on the west side of the Capitol just over a retaining wall, standing on a pillar at the top of the stairs on the eastern side of the Capitol as a mob breaches through doors with shattered windows, and then watching and smiling as rioters smashed media equipment on Capitol grounds.

NBC’s Ryan Reilly spoke to Clarkson Monday, when he denied he took part in the destruction of property.

He was asked specifically about why he smiled as a mob smashed cameras.

“I, uh, don’t recall smashing any cameras,” Clarkson responded. “You’re clearly going to put my name out there, and probably some photos of me.

Reilly reported Clarkson appeared to “laugh as rioters smashed media equipment on Capitol grounds.” Clarkson was adamant he never entered the building.

Mastriano was endorsed by Trump on Saturday.

