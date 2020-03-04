AIPAC Warns: Some Conference Attendees May Have Been in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

With growing global coronavirus concerns, AIPAC sent out a message Wednesday night to everyone who attended this week’s conference that there is a possibility that some attendees may have been in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

To be clear, AIPAC is saying that no one who attended the conference “has tested positive for coronavirus at this time” and the message says the DC Health Department advised them there’s “no reason to ‘sound the alarm.'”

But out of an abundance of caution, AIPAC said the following about the likely “low-risk exposure”:

We have been made aware that a group of Policy Conference attendees from New York was potentially in contact prior to the conference with an individual who contracted coronavirus. That individual did not attend Policy Conference. The group has been added to the self-quarantine list.

The AIPAC conference was attended this week by thousands and thousands of people, including a number of lawmakers.

Important Health Note emailed to Policy Conference attendees, participants, speakers, and administration and Hill offices. pic.twitter.com/QzEKXajJBX — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 4, 2020

AIPAC sent out the message around the same time Vice President Mike Pence and the U.S. coronavirus task force held another press conference.

