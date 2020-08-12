At least one crew member was injured after a United States Air Force helicopter came under fire and was forced to make an emergency landing in Virginia.

“The aircraft safely landed and the incident is currently under investigation with local and federal authorities,” Joint Base Andrews said in a Wednesday statement. The UH-1N Iroquois aircraft — or “Huey” — is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at the base, and was was on a routine training mission before it landed at Manassas Regional Airport on Monday. The incident wasn’t announced until two days later.

The crew member said that he was bleeding from a hand wound, but it wasn’t clear whether the injury was the result of a gunshot.

The FBI Washington Field Office said it was investigating the incident. It did not say how many shots were fired or whether they hit the aircraft.

“WFO is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the FBI said. “One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, for which he was treated and subsequently released from the hospital.”

