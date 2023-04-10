Al Franken Blasts Slow Timetable on Trump Indictment: ‘In the South, They Used to Try Someone in a Day and Then Just Hang Them

Former Senator Al Franken is frustrated with the timetable of legal proceedings for former President Donald Trump’s charges brought by a Manhattan grand jury.

On the Saturday edition of The Al Franken Podcast, Franken was joined by lawyer Harry Litman to discuss the 34 counts against Trump.

The next hearing in the case is set for December, which Franken appears to be annoyed with.

“That’s crazy to me,” Franken said.

“It is crazy, isn’t it? But it is an important point that when everyone says first out of the box, we should be thinking about this a few months down the line, including Trump,” Litman said.

“Like kind of wounded in the open field going, you know, as glowing and incensed as he was, you know, multiply it… by three or or four. So the New York calendar is very clogged generally. And the next motion, if it were just you and me in a lawsuit for a car accident — would be December,” Litman elaborated. “But a judge can set his own calendar and this guy did, it’s not lickety split, but the first motions are due in August with responses in September.”

“God, you know, in the south they used to like, try someone in a day and then just hang them,” Franken said.

“Exactly — If they tried them,” Litman replied.

Listen above via The Al Franken Podcast.

