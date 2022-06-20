Al Franken Doesn’t Think Jan. 6 Hearings Will Make A Difference: ‘How Can You Possibly Be Shocked by Anything’ About Trump?’

Al Franken got candid over his thoughts on the January 6th hearings during a recent episode of his podcast.

On Monday’s edition of The Al Franken Podcast, the former senator praised the hearings, but ultimately believes they will make little to no difference.

“I have been watching the hearings and they have completely surpassed my expectations or at least surpassed what I had feared,” Franken said.

“I think that they have been devastating. Am I shocked by anything? No. No revelation has shocked me because this is (Donald) Trump. And how can you possibly be shocked by anything about Donald Trump? Nothing anyone could say at these hearings about Donald Trump could possibly shock me, you know, and there are at least four more hearings!”

The former senator went on to list examples of the kind of ridiculous information that could come out which would still fail to move the needle.

Franken imitated a committee member asking the question, “‘Just curiously during the three hours of the riot, did the president ever dance a jig? … Can you tell us about it?'”

“‘Yes,'” he continued impersonating a witness, “‘There was a misreport that the crowd had found the vice president and was tearing him to pieces and that’s when President Trump danced a jig. Well, I’m not exactly sure the legal definition of a jig, but it was clearly a celebratory dance of some sort.’ I mean, would you be shocked if we heard that in the next hearing and then commentators would be asking, ‘Do we really think it would be wise to indict a former president?'”

“Here’s my take, the only thing worse than prosecuting Donald Trump is not prosecuting Donald Trump,” he added. “Judge Luttig was right. Donald Trump and his allies continue to pose a clear and present danger to our democracy. And by the way, I was just on CNN, I said that all these Trump / (Mike) Pence people who testify are not heroes. If they had spoken out before January 6th, there would be a number of people alive who are now gone. But even if they hadn’t come out before January 6th, why didn’t they speak up during the impeachment?”

“The whole point of the impeachment was to make sure that the sick dangerous man could never run for office,” Franken said. “Again, look, I have no idea how this is gonna play out with Trump supporters. Will it make any difference? I don’t know. I don’t — I kind of don’t think so. And they do present a clear and present danger to this country. They are running MAGA candidates for Secretaries of State. We know from these hearings, they came close on January 6th.”

He concluded, “They’re now looking at where they fell short — not controlling the administration in certification of elections. Luttig is right!”

