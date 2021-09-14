Al Franken is not exactly shutting the door on another run for the Senate.

The former Minnesota senator, who resigned in January 2018 amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, is currently on the road for a 15-city comedy tour, which kicks off this weekend in Northampton, MA. As part of his promotional efforts for the tour, Franken spoke with Springfield, MA-based newspaper The Republican, and was asked about the possibility of another senate bid.

“I’m keeping my options open,” Franken said.

Franken also noted that he has a political action committee, and pointed out that nine of his 36 former Democratic Senate colleagues who called for his resignation now say they regret having done so.

“I wanted due process, but I had 36 colleagues and a majority leader [Chuck Schumer (D-NY)]who wouldn’t give it to me, so it was impossible,” Franken told The Republican. “But you do have some regrets. It was a very weird, tough situation at that moment. I love the Senate. I love the work that I did.”

In all, nine women have accused Franken of sexual misconduct — with all of the allegations focusing on inappropriate touching or kissing.

