Alan Dershowitz and Laura Ingraham got into it Thursday night — debating the legality of vaccine mandates.

In a heated discussion on The Ingraham Angle, Dershowitz — a Harvard Law professor emeritus — opined that the Supreme Court would uphold Covid-19 vaccine mandates, potentially citing George Washington’s requirement that all troops be inoculated against smallpox during the Revolutionary War.

“Covid-19 is not smallpox,” Ingraham countered. She added, “This is not smallpox, and it’s not a fully approved vaccine either.”

Dershowitz took umbrage with the notion that smallpox was worse than Covid.

“I think Covid is worse than smallpox in many ways,” Dershowitz said. “It may not kill as many people, but we don’t know what the long-term impact is.”

“Killed 300 million people worldwide,” Ingraham said of smallpox.

The legal scholar went on to argue that he has the right, if he chooses, to only occupy spaces shared by other vaccinated people.

“I have a right to get on an airplane and know that everybody on that airplane is vaccinated or tested,” Dershowitz said. “You may have the right not to get vaccinated, but you have no right to spread the disease to me! Even if it won’t kill me.”

“Professor, have you not been listening?!” Ingraham shot back.

“I have, but I don’t believe you!” Dershowitz replied.

Ingraham went on to say, “I didn’t go to Harvard Law School, but I did hear the president say today talk about how if you’re vaccinated, you spread the virus! You can still spread the virus. The data out of Israel, the data out of the U.K., they’re freaking out about this!”

“It’ll be spread much less seriously,” Dershowitz said. “Look, we don’t know what we don’t know.”

The Fox News host went on to argue that restrictions should not be imposed if the vaccine is not 100 percent effective at preventing the spread of Covid.

“You can deprive people of their Constitutional rights on the basis of a vaccine that still allows the spread of a virus,” Ingraham said, sarcastically.

“There is no Constitutional right to get on an airplane, and to spread the disease to me,” Dershowitz answered.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com