Alan Dershowitz Turns Tables on Alleged Maxwell Victim Who Accused Him of Rape, Says She Might Be Guilty of Sex Crimes

Alan Dershowitz discussed the Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdicts and spoke at length about the case Wednesday on Fox News. At one point during the interview, he even suggested one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims who accused him of rape might herself be guilty of crimes related to the sex trafficking case.

Pete Hegseth, who was filling in as the host of Hannity, informed the Fox News audience that the Harvard Law School professor emeritus has connections to some of the people close to the case. BBC earlier on Wednesday offered no such disclaimer when the high-profile attorney and legal commentator appeared on the network to talk about Maxwell’s conviction on five counts related to sex trafficking.

During that interview, he asserted that a woman named Virginia Giuffre, who has claimed he had sex with her two decades ago while she was a teen, is not credible.

On Fox News, Dershowitz was asked about the Maxwell case and spoke about Giuffre.

“Well, my main takeaway is that the government was smart enough not to use Virginia Giuffre as a witness. This is a woman who has accused me,” Dershowitz said, noting that Giuffre has also lobbed accusations against other high-profile individuals she found in Epstein’s “rolodex.”

“She would have been the key witness if she were credible, but the government simply didn’t believe her. So today was a good day for those people who were accused by her,” he said. “As far as Ghislaine Maxwell is concerned, the government put on witnesses. The witnesses were believed. The jury did come to its conclusion. There will be an appeal.”

Later, Dershowitz stated he hopes all perpetrators related to Maxwell and Epstein are caught, and he even inferred that Giuffre might be one of them:

I hope they have tapes of everybody who was involved. The interesting thing is, the question is who else will be prosecuted? The same woman, Virginia Giuffre, one of the women testified she was 14 or 15 years old. She was brought to Epstein for money by Virginia Giuffre who was well over the age of consent. Virginia Giuffre then, according to the testimony at the trial, got naked, had sex with Jeffrey Epstein in order to facilitate her having sex with Epstein. So – Giuffre under the theory of the prosecution – is guilty as well. So the question is who else will be prosecuted? And will Maxwell make a deal? Will she try to get her sentence reduced? This is not yet over. Yes, there are victims, but there are also perpetrators. And some of the people could be both victims and perpetrators. Giuffre could be a victim at one point, but then she became a perpetrator and a perjurer at another point.

Near the end of the interview, Dershowitz explained that he and his family had met both Maxwell and Epstein numerous times.

“I only met Ghislaine Maxwell a handful of times with my wife, with my daughter,” Dershowitz said. “When we met her, she was just Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend, or former girlfriend. We had no idea that any of these things were going on. You know, I feel bad for everybody involved in this thing.”

In her lawsuit against Dershowitz, Giuffre alleges that she “was a victim of sexual trafficking and abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and that Alan Dershowitz was among the men with whom Epstein compelled her to have sex.”

Dershowitz sued Giuffre for defamation in 2019.

Watch above, via Fox News.

