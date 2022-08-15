Albuquerque Conservatives Rip City Weeks After it Gave Breaking Bad Characters Statues: ‘Literally Glorifying Meth Makers’

A conservative radio host based in Albuquerque and a New Mexico state senator ripped the city for displaying statues of Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The star characters of the smash hit, which was filmed in Albuquerque – as was spinoff series Better Call Saul – were immortalized in bronze last month.

At the Albuquerque Convention Center, statues bearing the likeness of actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul now greet visitors.

The pair captivated AMC viewers from 2008 to 2013. Their show also put New Mexico’s film industry on the map and has helped make Albuquerque a tourist destination for some.

Democratic Mayor Tim Keller praised the impact of the show on the city’s economy when the statue was unveiled.

“While the stories might be fictional… jobs are real every single day,” Keller said. “The city is also a character. … We see ourselves in so many ways, good and bad.”

Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon told Fox News in an interview published Monday he is not pleased by the statues.

Argon said:

I think what you saw on Breaking Bad should be a documentary, honestly. I think, really, that is the reality in New Mexico. We try to say it’s fictional, but that is the reality, the Jesse Pinkman, the Heisenbergs, the man who is running everything, Gus [Fring], and the way that they’re bringing it in from Mexico is exactly the way that it is right now, so we’ve joked that it should be on PBS… That is, unfortunately, the reality. Now we have brand-new statues… Now we’re putting fictional characters out in front. We have Jesse Pinkman and, of course, Heisenberg, and we have now erected statues and our progressive mayor from the city of Albuquerque has stood behind them. We’re funding those, so it’s OK to go get rid of real historical figures and now, somehow it’s even better, to [have] fictional, drug-dealing figures.

State Sen. Rod Montoya (R) is also not a fan of the status.

“I’m glad New Mexico got the business, but really?” Montoya told Fox. “We’re going down the road of literally glorifying meth makers?”

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan addressed potential controversy surrounding the statues when they were unveiled:

… No doubt some folks are going to say, ‘Wow, just what our city needed.’ And I get that. I see two of the finest actors America has ever produced. I see them, in character, as two larger-than-life tragic figures, cautionary tales.

