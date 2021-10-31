A new report about the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust details a chaotic production with a variety of safety issues prior to the shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to the L.A. Times, there were three accidental gun discharges on the set prior to Baldwin firing the shot that killed Hutchins, and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

From the report:

Before Hutchins was killed, crew members say, there were three accidental discharges of weapons on set. Baldwin’s stunt double had accidentally fired a blank after being told that his gun was “cold.” A young woman from the props department “actually shot herself in the foot,” [A-camera first assistant Lane] Luper said, adding that the round was a blank.

According to crew member Luper, budget concerns trumped safety concerns on the set of the film.

“It always felt like the budget was more important than crew members,” Luper told the L.A. Times. “Every thing was about the schedule and the budget.”

The disregard for safety did not extend to Baldwin, according to accounts from the Rust crew. An unnamed camera technician told the Times about Baldwin’s preparations:

Baldwin had taken pains to make his gun work look realistic. A few days earlier, he’d gone into the church to walk through what it would be like to use the weapon in the scene. The live rounds he fired contained blanks, but still made enough noise that crew members were startled. “Alec was pretty concerned about safety on set,” said another camera technician. “He wanted to know where I would be standing when he drew his gun,” this person said. “I told him I was going to be standing in a different place, and he said, ‘Good.’”

