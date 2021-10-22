Alec Baldwin has released a statement after firing a prop gun on the set of his movie Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote in a Friday Twitter thread. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming in New Mexico Thursday night, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The Santa Fe New Mexican further reported that Baldwin “was questioned by investigators late Thursday and was seen by a New Mexican reporter and photographer in tears.”

