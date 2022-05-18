Big, big news: Miles Taylor — the “anonymous” former Trump administration official best known for his scorched earth New York Times op-ed denouncing the former president — is leaving the Republican party.

No, seriously. Check out this anonymous tweet:

I’m done. I no longer believe the Republican Party can be saved. The vitriolic rhetoric is inspiring violent radicals. I’m quitting the GOP. And I hope more do the same. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) May 17, 2022

We’ll pause while you catch your breath.

Yes, that’s right, shocking as it may seem, Taylor — who completely burned his bridges four years ago in that infamous Times column, and has since practically taken up Avenatti-style residence in the (virtual) green rooms of CNN and MSNBC — just cannot find it in himself to support the party he stopped supporting four years ago any longer.

“I’ve had enough,” Anonymous told fellow GOP castaway Nicolle Wallace Tuesday on MSNBC. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. Like you, I’ve wrestled with what that means to stay a Republican in a party that is mainstreaming, not just conspiracy theories, but violence.”

Taylor’s departure from the party comes nearly a full year after he declared the GOP the “no. 1 national security threat” he’s ever seen. He’s going out with a Steve Schmidt-ian bang — trumpeting his exit on Twitter, TV, and in an MSNBC column in which he cited the mass shooting in Buffalo as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He claimed he “tried to prevent Trump from rising in 2016.” That, of course, was before he went to work for him in 2017. But now, he’s had it — for real, you guys.

“What conservatives need to do is convince other conservatives to quit the Republican Party,” anonymous said. “I’m quitting the Republican Party. I’m done. This is it. And other people need to quit too.”

Got that, conflicted conservatives? Take a cue from Miles Taylor and quit the Republican Party … four years after you quit it.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

