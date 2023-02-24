Alex Jones Alleges DOJ is After Beloved Family Cat Mushu in Bankruptcy Hearings: This is a ‘Line in the Sand’

After disgraced radio host Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion dollars to the families of Sandy Hook families, he’s still managing to paint himself as the victim.

Jones was found guilty in two different lawsuits last year that were brought by families of Sandy Hook victims.

They alleged Jones’ promotion of conspiracy theories claiming the 2012 school shooting was faked and their children were “crisis actors” caused them emotional distress, inhibited their ability to grieve, and caused Jones’ audience to harass and threaten them.

Jones was ordered to pay $965 million dollars for one lawsuit, and $473 million for the other.

Soon after, Jones filed for bankruptcy.

In a video posted on his wife Erika Wulff Jones’ Twitter account, Jones said that his current hearings for bankruptcy are breaching his own “line in the sand.”

Exclusive: DOJ investigates Alex Jones’s cat. Not Satire! pic.twitter.com/BteGs3OChu — Erika Wulff Jones (@WulffJones) February 24, 2023

“I’m in a bankruptcy hearing, personal and corporate for Infowars, and the Justice Department is involved and asked me to be — ordered me to be in a hearing today. And they spent probably five minutes of the meeting that was over three hours long — on my cat,” Jones alleged.

He held up the family pet named Mushu.

“They wanted to know if assets were hidden in the cat. The cat was like $2,000. And it is a ragdoll cat and we really do love it. But they were very serious about the cat and its value. And they may want the cat for the Sandy Hook families,” he said.

“So the deal’s broke. You guys aren’t getting the cat. This is next level. This is harassment. No one’s ever heard of this. My lawyers never heard of this. This is just insane,” he said.

Jones says this is reflective of the America we now live in.

“What do you want my children next? Do you wanna like sacrifice my children or something?” Jones said.

As Jones was holding the cat, it began to make more noise and squirm, appearing to not be a fan of Jones either.

“Here he is. This is the terrorist right here that they want. And this is the reality, that we live in here in America in 2023, Justice Department hearings with people laughing in the background when they say we want your cat,” Jones said.

“They’re literally like, ‘Tell us about your cat. You know, what’s your cat’s value?’ They’re trying to like stir me up or something. It doesn’t stir me up. It makes me really upset for this country,” Jones added.

Jones declared it a line in the sand.

“They’re mad that I don’t have these billions of dollars they claimed I did just cause they lied to the media and said I had these things, it’s not real. And now they want my cat. Ladies and gentlemen, the line in the sand is, you cannot have the cat,” Jones concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com