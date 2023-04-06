Alex Jones Bashes Trump Supporters At Mar-A-Lago For Treating Trump’s Post Arraignment Speech Like a ‘Carnival’

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones scolded enthusiastic supporters of former President Donald Trump for being too bombastic during his post-arraignment speech Tuesday night.

The comments came from the Wednesday edition of The Alex Jones Show.

“The speech was powerful, but the crowd would not shut up,” Jones lamented. “I’m not mad at them, but this is one of my big irritants with high level Trump supporters. They’re in there drinking. It’s a big carnival. They love being near the president. They love the fancy, beautiful architecture. And they just — it’s like a beauty pageant or something.”

Jones explained further saying the event, which took place at Mar-A-Lago just hours after Trump was in New York City for his arraignment hearing, should have been a solemn affair.

“Like, they feel like they’ve arrived. It should have been solemn and they should have just clapped when he paused. But instead it’s like they’re in a rodeo or a disco tech,” Jones said. “This ain’t fun. This is war!”

Jones said the problem extended beyond the speech at Mar-A-Lago and is something he’s witnessed at other Trump events.

“People better get that through their heads. This is deadly serious. — I’m not mad at the crowd. I’ve seen it, I’ve been around it and there is just a delirium. And the same thing happened at his rallies. ‘Oh, we’re invincible. Oh, we can’t be stopped,'” Jones said.

“People need to realize how much trouble we’re in, so we work hard to fight it and expose it and go to city council and go to the school boards and run for office and file lawsuits and don’t comply with illegal laws and civil disobedience,” he explained.

