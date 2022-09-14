Alex Jones Boasts About His Book Sales in Bizarre On-Air Rant: Selling ‘More Than Any Harry Potter Book’

Alex Jones bragged that his new book, The Great Reset, is at the top of all bestseller lists in any category, even out-selling the iconic Harry Potter series, but nobody knows it because big publishing put a cloak of invisibility over his sales.

Speaking with Steven Crowder on the Wednesday edition of Louder with Crowder, Jones said his book is number one on all the lists despite not being listed as number one or even put on some of the best seller lists.

“You’ve had a year. I wanna get into it and you kind of tell me what we can and what we can’t get into, obviously. But this is your new book, The Great Reset,” Crowder said.

“Yes. And it went to number one on a whole bunch of charts, went to number two on Wall Street Journal and a bunch of others. And then that’s even with some rigging. It should have been number one there,” Jones boasted.

“The New York Times talked to Tony Lyons, the head of Skyhorse publishing and said, ‘It’s Alex Jones. We’re not even gonna list it.’ So there were books that were like, number 19, 15, you name it on the New York Times Best Seller List that we sold 10, 15, 20 times more books than those. So we should have been number one,” he continued.

“Stuff way down their list, we sold dozens of times more. And that’s just in the first month of its sale at cash registers at stores. That’s how that happens. It doesn’t count all the massive amounts that got sold online at Amazon or InfoWars.com,” Jone insisted.

“So it is the number one book, not just fiction, not just non-fiction — all of them. More than any textbook, more than any Harry Potter book,” he declared.

According to Publishers Weekly, Jone’s book sold over 30,000 copies within the first week of its release in August.

The Great Reset currently sits at #17 in the Amazon best seller category and #1 in their globalization category.

Jones claims to have sold many copies on InfoWars.com, the data for which is private. No evidence has been made public by Jones to show the book surpassed the Harry Potter in sales.

Listen above via Louder with Crowder.

