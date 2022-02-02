Marjorie Taylor Greene Agrees With Lara Logan Comparing Dr. Fauci to Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Infowars chief Alex Jones joined forces to defend former 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele.

It was a meeting of the conspiracy minds on Wednesday when Greene beamed into InfoWars, where she threw multiple jabs at Fauci, claimed coronavirus vaccines “don’t work,” and said doctors have “blood on their hands” if they refused to give out prescriptions of ivermectin — which is not an effective Covid treatment. While Jones is known for tormenting the parents of murdered schoolchildren by falsely claiming it was all a “giant hoax,” and Greene was kicked off her House committee assignments because of her violent rhetoric and repugnant beliefs, they at least have the common ground of being members of the 9/11 truther movement.

In the midst of Greene’s attacks on Fauci, Jones asked her what she thought about how Logan was dropped by the United Talent Agency and disappeared off of Fox News after likening the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director to the Nazi butcher who oversaw the horrific human experimentation at Auschwitz during the Holocaust. Progressive media watchdog Right Wing Watch flagged the moment when Jones called it “a very fair comparison,” and Greene agreed, saying “it’s basically been one big human experiment, right?”

“That’s what Covid vaccines have been. That’s what Covid-19 has been” Greene continued. “So do I think Lara Logan should’ve been de-platformed or attacked for what she said? No. Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, I tend to agree with Lara Logan, and I think most people do as well.”

Mediaite reported exclusively last month that UTA had dropped Lara Logan as a client over her Fauci comments. She has also disappeared from the air at Fox News.

