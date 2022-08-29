Alex Jones Predicts Democrats Will Stage ‘Mass Shootings’ and ‘Poisonings’ to Enslave America Before Midterms

Alex Jones predicted on Monday the Democratic Party will use mass shootings, poisonings, and more to bring about a full dictatorship before the midterms.

While most political forecasters see the Republican Party taking a majority in the House, Jones said he sees only death and enslavement – and all in the next 71 days.

Jones, who tormented grieving families by calling the Sandy Hook school massacre a hoax, warned his viewers the end is near for those who do not align with the party agenda.

“In the next 71 days, we’re going to see some very violent fireworks,” Jones said on his InfoWars stream. “I would predict racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings – attacks on power supplies being blamed on the right wing. They intend to bring in a full dictatorship in the next 71 days.”

Jones warned his viewers they, like him, are “strapped” in for a coming civil war, which he said will be “dangerous.”

The conspiracy theorist also warned the “globalists” will attempt to overthrow all order as we know it.

Jones added the globalists, whom he clarified are “mid-level,” have tricked many Americans into thinking there will merely be a “leftist revolution.” In fact, Jones prophesied, there will be a “civil war.”

If Jones is right, and thankfully he rarely is, a lot of people are really in for it, and just in time for Thanksgiving.

Not only do Americans face being shot, bombed, and poisoned, but much of it will likely occur in the dark and in the cold.

Having the power cut off is inconvenient. Being poisoned with frostbitten extremities without a way to browse Mediaite is on another level.

Watch above, via InfoWars.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com