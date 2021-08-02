Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman hit back at Greg Kelly on Monday after the Newsmax host lobbed insults at him and his family on Twitter.

Vindman, his twin brother Eugene, and his family gave an interview to CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend, where they reflected on their years of public service before Alexander was wrapped into the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. This was to promote Here, Right Matters, Vindman’s upcoming memoir on the Trump-Ukraine scandal along with the rest of his life story.

Kelly — who is known for his…colorful presence on social media — took notice of the interview, and dished out a barrage of condescending remarks toward the Vindman family:

What a bunch of Schlubs. IS this the waiting room at Jiffy Lube? No, it’s the Vindman family—you know, that drama Queen who colluded with the Deep State to get TRUMP. He’s now running around trying to remind everyone who he is. Today Fake News ⁦@CBSNews⁩ hype his “book” pic.twitter.com/NPuOEQfvEf — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 1, 2021

Is that PAT with Mrs Vindman ? pic.twitter.com/emkaxgMCbA — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 1, 2021

In the summer of ’87, @OliverLNorth captivated the country: smart, charismatic, patriotic. An ultra successful career as an author and broadcaster would follow. Meanwhile, very few noticed Silly Dumpy Vindman and even fewer liked him. It’s over Alex! BAD BOOK. BAD GUY pic.twitter.com/LFKWn3UA18 — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 1, 2021

Vindman swiped back at Kelly’s “pathetic” jabs, along with a shot at Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) Cancun vacation debacle.

“I’m not Ted Cruz,” Vindman told Kelly. “I will not allow attacks on my wife and family go unanswered. Your attacks are even more pathetic than your pitiful attempts at notoriety.”

I’m not @SenTedCruz. I will not allow attacks on my wife and family go unanswered. Your attacks are even more pathetic than your pitiful attempts at notoriety @gregkellyusa. pic.twitter.com/oTrYN3FADo — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) August 2, 2021

Before Vindman became a witness in Trump’s impeachment trial, he was the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council who previously served in the U.S. Army and worked for the Pentagon. In his White House capacity, Vindman was among those alarmed by Trump’s infamous call with Volodymyr Zelensky, the one where the president allegedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart into launching an investigation that would politically hamstring Trump’s 2020 rival and eventual successor, Joe Biden.

Vindman wound up testifying over Trump’s impeachment in connection to the Ukraine scandal — stating that the Trump administration waged a campaign of political vengeance against him when he and his brother were forced out of their White House roles.

Watch above, via CBS.

