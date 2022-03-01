The wife of former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman blamed Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and asked her to remember “blood” as she holds her infant child.

On the sixth day of Russia’s indiscriminate and unprovoked war on Ukraine, the causalities are reportedly mounting on both sides.

Amid an ongoing conflict such numbers of dead and wounded must be taken with a grain of salt. Ukrainian sources claim massive casualties have been inflicted against their invaders.

Russia’s losses as of March 1, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. pic.twitter.com/Z0V7C4FiZt — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, civilians — including children — are being reported killed by Russian bombs and gunfire.

Today #Russia launched a powerful missile strike on the #BabynYar Memorial Centre & TV tower in Kyiv. Civilians were killed. Russia shoots the memory of #Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice, kills Ukrainians.#StopRussianAggression#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/I0YlUWvERL — UKR Mission to NATO (@UKRinNATO) March 1, 2022 A school girl and her parent have been shot dead in Kyiv by Russian “sabotage and reconnaissance troops”, the city’s deputy mayor has said in a Facebook post https://t.co/5J969NiuEj — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) February 28, 2022

With the conflict escalating, Rachel Vindman took to Twitter on Tuesday to blame the bloodshed on Stefanik.

Stefanik, who gave birth to a baby boy named Samuel last August, posted on Twitter that the U.S. “stands firmly” with the people of Ukraine.

My message to the people of @Ukraine and @ZelenskyyUa: The United States of America stands firmly with you against Russia’s unprovoked and heinous attack on your country. pic.twitter.com/s4d96sWxb2 — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 1, 2022

Vindman shared the tweet, and she commented, “@RepStefanik You have the blood of Ukrainians on your hands. When you hold your new baby I want you to think of the mothers of @Ukraine who will never see their children again because you abdicated your responsibility to hold Trump accountable for his extortion.”

.@RepStefanik You have the blood of Ukrainians on your hands. When you hold your new baby I want you to think of the mothers of @Ukraine who will never see their children again because you abdicated your responsibility to hold Trump accountable for his extortion. https://t.co/9vOpDkoGSw — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 1, 2022

Former President Donald Trump was accused of extorting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during their infamous 2019 phone call.

Trump had asked Zelensky for a “favor” with regard to an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine during the call.

Democrats accused Trump of holding up aid to Ukraine in order to exact political revenge against the Biden family.

Trump was later impeached, but has maintained the call was “perfect.”

