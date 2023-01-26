Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Biden Over Border Policy: Doing Better Than Trump ‘Shouldn’t Be The Bar’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called out President Joe Biden over his border policy — saying that she and her fellow House and Senate colleagues are willing to hold the administration accountable to protect immigrant rights.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced a crackdown on border crossing and expanded the restrictions on asylum. According to The New York Times, “Mr. Biden said his administration would deny people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti the chance to apply for asylum if they cross the Mexican border without authorization between official ports of entry.”

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters, “We are willing to hold administrations accountable for the rights of immigrants and immigrant families regardless of party or allegiance. Right is right. And our main allegiance is to the families, immigrants and US citizen families of the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez blasted the changes Biden introduced to the border policy.

“Last year, President Biden promised to end Title 42. Instead, he is now expanding restrictions on asylum seekers, but the right to seek asylum is enshrined in domestic and international law, and the United States is a shining example. And we have sought and aspired to be an example to uphold international law,” she added.

She even compared the change to former President Donald Trump’s border policy.

“Instead, this administration is making it effectively impossible to seek refuge at our border. The courts rightly rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to categorically end asylum. President Biden should listen to the courts and human rights activists and reverse course,” she said.

“There can be no confusing the Biden administration’s immigration policy with the Trump administrations. But doing better than Trump doesn’t mean — shouldn’t be the bar. Thousands of lives are being put in real danger every day,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“There have been more than 10,000 violent attacks on people at our border, including kidnappings, serious assaults and deaths against individuals who were expelled due to Title 42 since the beginning of the Biden administration,” she added.

“The Biden administration’s new policies only make it more difficult for the most vulnerable to legally access the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed.

Watch above via CSPAN.

