Alice Cooper Dropped From Makeup Deal After Recent Comments About Transgender Community

Alice Cooper has been dropped from an upcoming makeup deal after recent comments he made about transgenderism in an interview surfaced.

Cooper recently sat down for an interview with Stereogum where he opened up about his lengthy career, unique style, and his ventures outside of music.

Writer Rachel Brodsky asked the rocker about his viewpoint on sexuality, noting that in a 1974 interview he predicted that “In the future, everyone will be bisexual.”

“Some of your ‘theatrical’ rock peers have commented about gender identity, with Paul Stanley and Dee Snider calling gender-affirming care for kids a ‘sad and dangerous fad,'” Brodsky said.

Brodsky asked Cooper his opinion on the matter.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” Cooper replied.

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be,'” he said.

As the conversation continued, Cooper warned that someone could use fluid sexuality in a harmful way towards others.

“I can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though. A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there, and…he’s just taking advantage of that situation,” Cooper said.

As a result of his comments, the rocker, whose makeup collaboration with Vampyre Cosmetics, was announced on August 14th, was promptly dropped from the deal.

“In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded,” the company said in a statement.

