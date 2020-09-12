‘All Buildings Matter’ Trends on 9/11 Anniversary to Rebuke ‘All Lives Matter’ — and Generates Outrage

The hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter was a top trending topic on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, generating outrage that appears to have been the entire point.

The hashtag was intended as an object lesson for people who say “All Lives Matter,” which is itself a retort to Black Lives Matter — both the phrase and the movement. It’s based on a canny chunk from comic Michael Che’s stand-up routine in which he contrasts entreaties to Black people that they should “get over” injustices historic and recent with the 9/11 mantra of “Never Forget.”

“That’s why this September, I’m getting a t-shirt that says ‘All Buildings Matter,’ see how that works out,” he says.

The hashtag generated over 100,000 tweets, including those that advanced the object lesson in question, those who were outraged by the hashtag, and those who explained that the outrage was exactly the point — as well as other provocative reactions.

#NeverForget: Atlanta – 1906

East St. Louis – 1917

Black Wall Street – 1921

Rosewood – 1923#AllBuildingsMatter pic.twitter.com/nezoIF9q7c — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) September 11, 2020

Did Michael Che end up getting his#AllBuildingsMatter T-shirt pic.twitter.com/VdIlMVvQWB — Wale Gates (@walegates) September 11, 2020

And for the record…because folks wanna act slow… I obviously don’t think 9/11 was funny. I had just gotten a job at the Towers but hadn’t started yet. The fear & horror in NYC was palpable. I couldn’t watch the news because of the replays. Which is the entire fucking point. — Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) September 11, 2020

Folks are picking and choosing when lives being lost matters. Terrorist attack? That counts. — NEVER FORGET. Murdered by the state. Part of a pattern of devaluing Black life spanning hundreds of years? — Eh, we don’t know what happened. You know, All lives matter. — Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) September 11, 2020

To the entire miracle whip posse being all solemn and somber today and tweeting #NeverForget… remember that the next time you feel like telling Black people to “FORGET ABOUT” or “GET OVER” slavery, lynching, brutalization, dehumanization, and oppression. #AllBuildingsMatter — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 11, 2020

It can’t be the same people who’ve been callous and apathetic about 195,000 people dying of coronavirus, saying, “so what the flu kills people every year,“ complaining about the #AllBuildingsMatter hashtag, can it? — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 11, 2020

If someone tweeted #AllBuildingsMatter on 9/11, they would get called insensitive, disrespectful, and an asshole. I hope every single one of you remember that the next time you tweet #AllLivesMatter when a black man is killed unjustly. ITS STUPID AND DISRESPECTFUL TO US. — SWAGGY C (@SwaggyCTV) September 11, 2020

The insane intellectual contortions you have to perform in order to think that #AllBuildingsMatter makes a relevant, moral or good point…man, some of you missed your calling as Cirque Du Soleil performers. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 11, 2020

this is how ridiculous Twitter has become. #AllBuildingsMatter is nearly the top trend on the anniversary of 9/11. Really let that sink in. This day should be a solemn reminder of how our values and way of life was attacked 19 years ago. It should unite us. NOT divide. Wow — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) September 11, 2020

Although I don’t agree with the #AllBuildingsMatter hashtag because 9/11 was terrible but also a moment where America came together, I’ll leave this here. pic.twitter.com/INigXLp3iu — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) September 11, 2020

That #AllBuildingsMatter hashtag is making the anti-Black racists do mental gymnastics today pic.twitter.com/yGzsjO1FZE — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 11, 2020

I wake up on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and Twitter’s number two trending hashtag is #AllBuildingsMatter. I have never been more disgusted in my life. — Douglas Tuman (@ElectTuman) September 11, 2020

BLM’s latest genius optics move. Exploit the anniversary of America’s worst tragedy to push yet more of their inane, woke nonsense. And they wonder why their support is plummeting.#AllBuildingsMatter — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 11, 2020

Except #911 WAS NOT America’s worst tragedy. A combined 150 million Native American and African ancestors murdered by the white supremacist violence that birthed and maintained America would beg to differ. #AllBuildingsMatter #NeverForget https://t.co/koEFvCqixg — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 12, 2020

These #AllBuildingsMatter people should just stop. I’m with BLM, but It doesn’t help our cause to be sarcastic, especially about something like 9/11. We get the point, but we have to be better than that. — Screen Team (@TheScreenTeam) September 11, 2020

There was also this Truther dude.

Watch Michael Che’s full bit above via Netflix.

