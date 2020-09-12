comScore

‘All Buildings Matter’ Trends on 9/11 Anniversary to Rebuke ‘All Lives Matter’ — and Generates Outrage

By Tommy ChristopherSep 12th, 2020, 9:20 am

The hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter was a top trending topic on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, generating outrage that appears to have been the entire point.

The hashtag was intended as an object lesson for people who say “All Lives Matter,” which is itself a retort to Black Lives Matter — both the phrase and the movement. It’s based on a canny chunk from comic Michael Che’s stand-up routine in which he contrasts entreaties to Black people that they should “get over” injustices historic and recent with the 9/11 mantra of “Never Forget.”

“That’s why this September, I’m getting a t-shirt that says ‘All Buildings Matter,’ see how that works out,” he says.

The hashtag generated over 100,000 tweets, including those that advanced the object lesson in question, those who were outraged by the hashtag, and those who explained that the outrage was exactly the point — as well as other provocative reactions.

There was also this Truther dude.

Watch Michael Che’s full bit above via Netflix.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: