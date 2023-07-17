‘All This Dancing Around the Issue!’ Stuart Varney Dings Senate Candidate for Ducking His Ukraine Questions in Testy Exchange

Stuart Varney lashed out after Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown repeatedly dodged questions on Ukraine during an interview.

The exchange took place on the Monday edition of Varney & Co — where the host interviewed Nevada Republican and Senate hopeful Sam Brown. One of the topics of conversation was former President Donald Trump’s pledge to end the War in Ukraine in 24-hours.

“What kind of leadership would you provide on Ukraine if you were elected to the United States Senate? Would you go for a win and a win being defined as getting Russian troops out of the territory they’ve occupied in Ukraine so far? What would you do on Ukraine?” Varney pressed.

“Well, you know, Stuart, it really starts with defining what the mission success looks like based off the resources we have,” Brown replied.

“Well, how would you define it? I mean, come on, I’m — all this dancing around the issues. How would you define a win in Ukraine? Or would you go for it?” Varney repeated.

“Well, Stuart, it really begins with understanding what resources we have available. And unfortunately, President Biden has been really displaying weakness to the rest of the world. And until you’re in those conversations and you have access to that information, you can’t make a proper for assessment,” Brown said.

Brown elaborated that other politicians speaking on the matter who don’t have inside knowledge are “just saying things for the sake of saying them.”

“As a leader, as someone who’s actually been in the trenches, I know that whenever you have a mission set for you, you have to know what equipment, what, what resources you have,” Brown said. “I’m not gonna sit here and tell the American people exactly what that looks like without having that knowledge. And that’s what we have too many politicians doing. I’m not a politician.”

“I’m flat out of time,” Varney said before cutting to commercial break.

Watch above via Varney & Co on Fox News.

