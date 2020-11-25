Alyssa Milano Offers ‘Olive Branch’ to Trump Supporters on Twitter — Here’s How That Went

Actor and activist Alyssa Milano posted a message offering an “olive branch” to supporters of President Donald Trump, and while reaction was mixed among her liberal followers, the response from verified conservatives was uniformly hostile.

Taking a cue from the healing message being offered by President-elect Joe Biden — for whom Milano was a vigorous campaigner — she posted a tweet with a peace offering to Trump supporters, and an invitation to her own followers to do the same.

“I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters,” Milano wrote. “I am ready to move #ForwardTogether.”

She added “There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️”

In a follow up tweet, Milano wrote “We’re going to need a lot of humility and compassion right now. Anger and triumphalism is less helpful.”

We’re going to need a lot of humility and compassion right now. Anger and triumphalism is less helpful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

But most blue-check conservatives decided it was better to clout-chase and troll than to make peace.

Just • go • away — President-Elect Dude (@Dude4Liberty) November 25, 2020

Olive branch…..when you get what you wanted , Say the election goes the other way would you take an olive branch from blue collar Americans who voted for Trump? — Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) November 25, 2020

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! No way you seriously just tweeted that! There is no way you take yourself seriously. That’s like something Charles Manson would have said after ordering his followers to kill. 🖕🏻👈🏻 — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) November 25, 2020

You want to extend an olive branch to the 74,000,000 plus people you have demeaned, patronized, attacked, lied about, falsely called racist, etc. That’s like being shot and then the criminal comes back and says “Hey, we can still be friends, right?” Your delusion knows no end! — Jon Hollis (@hollis4congress) November 25, 2020

If unifying were possible we would have done it already. Progressives and conservatives are like oil and water. Period. You condescendingly see people as victims who need saving. We see people as capable of fighting their own battles when the government gets out of the way. — Tarah Price (@tarahtalk) November 25, 2020

You can’t shit on people for 4 years then suddenly reach across the aisle when you think you’ve won something. You deserve the same amount of crazy and hate you’ve contributed to the world. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 25, 2020

Strange. I tweeted “Name a Biden policy” and “Name a Trump policy” w/in 24 hours. You RTed the Biden tweet to dunk on d-level-midwest-radio-host-me & sic your followers to ratio my replies. Compare the replies to those tweets. Eye opening. Oh yes, #ForwardTogether or something. https://t.co/plRDoPMSzX — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) November 25, 2020

No. I refuse to unite with Left-wing radicals. You are the antithesis of what America was founded on, and I am ashamed that you are my fellow countrywoman. I wish you weren’t. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 25, 2020

Thank you, Alyssa! I, too, am looking forward to you finally respecting our President, ‘healing the nation’, ‘working together’ when President Trump is inaugurated for his second term. I see you. — 🇺🇸 GELLER REPORT 🇺🇸 (@PamelaGeller) November 24, 2020

How about you first apologize to @DLoesch for trying to make her out to be an unconscionable child murderer? Do that and I’ll know you’re serious. — President-Elect Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 24, 2020

After calling supporters of the president nazis and racists for four years?! How kind of you. Also, no thanks. Bye. 🙄 — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) November 24, 2020

You were GREAT in “Commando.” That said, you have ruined any chance you ever had to engage those of us you’ve attacked mercilessly for four + years. You move forward in your tiny circle of ignorance –k? https://t.co/xHfMD5VO0L — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 24, 2020

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak was a qualified yes, provided his demand for an apology is met.

I approach liberal friends/relatives with whom I have disagreed to mend fences *BEFORE* the election. You don’t get to declare this just because “your side” won. If you want reconciliation, and you didn’t do it before Nov. 3, begin with an apology. We deserve it. #ForwardTogether https://t.co/qbLrnxXhEn — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 24, 2020

And then there was whatever this is from Reason’s J.D. Tuccille.

Adorable. As somebody who distrusts government no matter who is in charge, I will work with people of all political tribes, socialize with them, and otherwise interact with them, because free societies require that. But, hell no, I’m not complying with your damned rules. https://t.co/Bu4PiP39FI — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) November 25, 2020

Ms. Milano did get positive reactions from several of her own followers, including influential activist Fred Guttenberg and labor leader Randi Weingarten, among others.

Thank you for your leadership. I’m in. #ForwardTogether — Jana Lynne Sanchez (@janasanchez) November 24, 2020

Big hearted Alyssa. My advice on this: don’t stereotype them. Get to know the world from their perspective. That’s what I did and like so many others I realized just how distorted the media portrayal was. Alas. We have to start somewhere. https://t.co/fvq2OJ7OXw — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 25, 2020

You’re an angel. 💜I just attempted this olive branch approach with family in Texas. #toosoon 😂 — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) November 24, 2020

I appreciate this sentiment. I really do. But hoo lord these comments. We’ve got a lot of work to do, people. https://t.co/syCYAQCm1X — Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) November 25, 2020

Count me in — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) November 25, 2020

How dare you try and get along with people who have a different opinion than you. Shame on you! What are you trying to do…bring people together or something? This is the Divided States of America! But seriously fully support this tweet. — Vincent Marcus (@VincentMarcus) November 25, 2020

I believe #ForwardTogether is a beautiful thought and if the door is truly open to all and a real commitment to understanding before we all try to be understood… We just might be on the verge of something epic. https://t.co/Ry9omhIjfc — Michael Coleman (@1MichaelColeman) November 25, 2020

I’m with ya, Alyssa. I’m ready to move on together. We all share this country, and we can build back better. #ForwardTogether — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) November 24, 2020

Others applauded Milano’s generous intentions, but not the execution.

I kind of half get the impulse here but you have to be profoundly deluded about Trump supporters to think this will do anything https://t.co/VowPTsdwTA — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) November 24, 2020

You have a bigger heart than I do, Gunga Din. 🤗❤️😍 — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) November 24, 2020

Count me in! I get it, @Alyssa_Milano, my phone constantly autocorrects “middle finger” to ” olive branch” too. https://t.co/3b7AE4JCDk — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 24, 2020

This is a kind impulse but these people are still going around killing us because masks are tyranny. https://t.co/3b7AE4JCDk — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 24, 2020

There was also a deep well of liberal hostility toward the idea.

This is a bit harder when those Trump supporters spent four years hurling slurs and sending death threats your way. https://t.co/HzdIiESd2z — African American Policy Forum (@AAPolicyForum) November 24, 2020

I think perhaps accountability is first and then a willingness to an open mind to facts & science before we sing kumbayah. Without that, we end up right where we left off. I’m not into offering my hand to a racist. Not sure you are either. This post seems premature & insincere — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 25, 2020

We have an obligation to be angry, I think. — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 24, 2020

I refuse to go #ForwardTogether with racist extremists who chant “Send Her Back!” about folks like me. — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) November 25, 2020

I promise it’s okay to have enemies if they’re nazis. I proooooomise — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) November 25, 2020

Hard fucking pass on making peace with Trumpers happy to tear babies from mothers, put people in cages and deny COVID is real while reveling in violence and racism. Did Nazis deserve an olive branch after WWII? Hell no. Trumpers aren’t any better. https://t.co/CoU6kUIxnd — Brad Gallaway (@bradgallaway) November 25, 2020

🖕 — Dalene Kurtis (@DaleneKurtis) November 25, 2020

For her part, Milano was receptive to the disagreement. Anthony Clark, a teacher and Democratic congressional candidate, wrote

“Glad you can extend an olive branch, but I have no olives or branches for racists & bigots. There can be no unity with those who want to see people that are different marginalized & oppressed.”

Milano responded “I accept this criticism. And understand it. Thanks, Anthony.”

I accept this criticism. And understand it. Thanks, Anthony. https://t.co/Tt0TfWfsxp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 25, 2020

And so, a valuable lesson was learned by all.

