Alyssa Milano Offers ‘Olive Branch’ to Trump Supporters on Twitter — Here’s How That Went

By Tommy ChristopherNov 25th, 2020, 11:04 am

Actor and activist Alyssa Milano posted a message offering an “olive branch” to supporters of President Donald Trump, and while reaction was mixed among her liberal followers, the response from verified conservatives was uniformly hostile.

Taking a cue from the healing message being offered by President-elect Joe Biden — for whom Milano was a vigorous campaigner — she posted a tweet with a peace offering to Trump supporters, and an invitation to her own followers to do the same.

“I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters,” Milano wrote. “I am ready to move #ForwardTogether.”

She added “There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️”

In a follow up tweet, Milano wrote “We’re going to need a lot of humility and compassion right now. Anger and triumphalism is less helpful.”

But most blue-check conservatives decided it was better to clout-chase and troll than to make peace.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak was a qualified yes, provided his demand for an apology is met.

And then there was whatever this is from Reason’s J.D. Tuccille.

Ms. Milano did get positive reactions from several of her own followers, including influential activist Fred Guttenberg and labor leader Randi Weingarten, among others.

Others applauded Milano’s generous intentions, but not the execution.

There was also a deep well of liberal hostility toward the idea.

For her part, Milano was receptive to the disagreement. Anthony Clark, a teacher and Democratic congressional candidate, wrote
“Glad you can extend an olive branch, but I have no olives or branches for racists & bigots. There can be no unity with those who want to see people that are different marginalized & oppressed.”

Milano responded “I accept this criticism. And understand it. Thanks, Anthony.”

And so, a valuable lesson was learned by all.

