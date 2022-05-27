‘Am I Next?’ Young Children Protest Outside of NRA Convention Four Days After Uvalde School Shooting

The NRA’s annual meeting began today in Houston, Texas, four days after the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and 2 adults.

While Uvalde is 277 miles away from Houston, protesters are making their voice heard outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

In a video, tweeted from NBC News Senior Investigative Reporter Mike Hixenbaugh, young children can be seen lined up across the street from the convention center, holding protest signs.

Across the street from the NRA convention: “Am I next?” pic.twitter.com/bEl9vLY6gG — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) May 27, 2022

The children in the video are wearing pictures around their neck, one for each of the 21 victims of Tuesday’s Uvalde school shooting. Some can be seen holding signs that read ‘Am I next?’ and ‘We need gun control, not just thoughts and prayers.’

This is just a fraction of the group that has showed up outside the convention center to express their grief and frustration.

In a tweet from the account, Texas Democrats, thousands could be seen gathering outside.

We’re here in Houston with thousands of Texans to tell the @NRA to get the hell out of our state. pic.twitter.com/vENV5TFBc3 — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) May 27, 2022

The NRA annual meeting will be held until Sunday, May 29th. While Texas Governor Greg Abbott has dropped out of appearing publicly at the convention, he plans to submit a video message to be played at the event. Senator Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump are still set to be in attendance.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com