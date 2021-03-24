Amazon executive Dave Clark tried to start an online beef with Sen. Bernie Sanders, taunting the Vermont socialist as not as “progressive” as his company — but the move backfired as critics soon bombarded his Tweet with damning news articles about awful working conditions at its warehouses.

On Wednesday, Clark went on the offensive against Sanders, apparently in response to news that the senator will be meeting with activists on Friday at the company’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse, which is in the midst of high-profile unionization drive.

Scoop: Sanders spox confirms Bernie will travel to Alabama Friday to meet with Amazon workers, many still undecided. @dmedin11 reported earlier on efforts to bring the senator down south https://t.co/B8N0SFK7dO — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 24, 2021

To start a short Twitter thread, Clark said he welcomed Sanders to Alabama and offered appreciation for “his push for a progressive workplace.” But the Amazon exec’s tone they turned sharply toward sarcasm.

“I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace,” Clark snarked.

“So if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown,” Clark added in a reply, before another swipe at the senator. “But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring.”

1/3 I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace. I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace https://t.co/Fq8D6vyuh9 — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

2/3 for our constituents: a $15 minimum wage, health care from day one, career progression, and a safe and inclusive work environment. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

3/3 So if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown. But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

But almost immediately after posting his anti-Sanders rant, Clark was bombarded with replies and quote tweets pointing to news reports contradicting his claim of Amazon’s “safe and inclusive work environment.”

Sounds great man pic.twitter.com/2xSHj5LTGe — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 24, 2021

— Forcing workers to urinate in bottles

— Firing pregnant women for taking too many bathroom breaks

— Hiring analysts to monitor ‘labor organizing threats’

— Making employees attend mandatory anti-union meetings This is what a senior VP of Amazon calls a “progressive workplace.” https://t.co/l1BTe2SLqO — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 24, 2021

Sick. Out of touch arrogant greedy Bs. $15 is the floor and it’s pathetic for the work people do in inhuman conditions. You won’t even let people use the elevators because that’s saved for product. Reminds me of mine owners 100 years ago more concerned about the mules than men https://t.co/EihA06Q4eR — Sara Nelson (@FlyingWithSara) March 24, 2021

Remember when Amazon stole tips from its delivery drivers because I do https://t.co/GvBLfEsZP2 — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) March 24, 2021

Your workers wear diapers so they don’t get fired for taking a bathroom break. — Richard Allen Smith Presented by Rocket Mortgage (@rockrichard) March 24, 2021

One critic even noted that Sanders’ years-long support for the Fight for 15 movement was credited with pushing the company to adopt a $15 per hour starting wage — the same progressive wage that Clark was now attempting to taunt Sanders with.

hi, @davehclark! very interesting statement you put out today. i thought you might be interested in this piece! https://t.co/5OSfXIz4A6 pic.twitter.com/cAvicFwubi — mike casca (@cascamike) March 24, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]