With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, most churches have seen less attendees while people throughout America practice social distancing. Ambo TV is giving viewers a chance to still come together in worship.

Ambo TV, an Abrams Media affiliate and sister site of Mediaite, is partnering with churches in order to provide free live-streaming services and create a platform for Christian sermons from around the country. This will not only provide churches with an alternative to in-person services, it also serves as a way to collect weekly donations so smaller churches will be able to support themselves like those with larger congregations.

Here’s the press statement from Brooke Girley, Chief Content Officer of Ambo TV:

“The COVID-19 crisis has upended our world in an unimaginable way. While many churches have adapted by moving online, there are many others that have been unable to do so or need assistance. “People need daily inspiration now more than ever, and our goal is to help congregations stay connected to their church communities during this difficult time while also helping to collect much needed donations.”

Churches in several states, including Florida, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have signed on with the service. Sermons will air on AmboTV.com all day Sunday and throughout the week. Viewers can visit the “partner churches” section of the website to see specific times for each church.

Churches that wish to join the service can do so by filling out the form here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]