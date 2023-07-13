AMC Theatre CEO Rejects Conservative Claims The Chain is Trying to Suppress ‘Sound of Freedom’ Film: ‘So Much Garbage’

The CEO of AMC Theatres was forced to clarify on Twitter that the chain was in no way suppressing the film Sound of Freedom, a film centered on child sex trafficking, after wild internet theories spread.

Since the films release, online speculation has led many to believe theatre chains like AMC are making it difficult, if not impossible for moviegoers to see the film. This included canceled showings, broken air conditioners in the screening rooms, and numerous technical difficulties.

It's never been this difficult to see a film in theaters. Sound of Freedom has Hollywood spooked. pic.twitter.com/7IwaKnpve5 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 13, 2023

So many shenanigans happening with these theaters regarding Sound Of Freedom pic.twitter.com/03u0o8ztEA — Adam Fugate (@adam_fugate14) July 11, 2023

I keep seeing these videos. They do not want people to watch #SoundOfFreedom. So obvious about it as well. Either the AC is out and the lights remain on, or there is technical difficulties with the film. pic.twitter.com/jBFkqUc64h — Pizza Pepe (@redpilledasfuck) July 12, 2023

This led many to believe that the theatre chains may have been trying to prevent the damning realities of child sex trafficking from being seen. Despite these claims, the film has done rather well in the weeks since it premiered, raking in over $40 million dollars.

But the rumors, which have run rampant, have forced the films creators and even the CEO of AMC Theatres Adam Aron to speak out about the conspiracy.

Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America. So much garbage information is spread. More than ONE MILLION people have watched Sound of Freedom at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre. — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) July 12, 2023

“Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America,” Aron tweeted Wednesday night.

“So much garbage information is spread. More than ONE MILLION people have watched Sound of Freedom at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre,” Aron wrote.

Even the films creators have spoken out about the conspiracy, telling Newsweek magazine that AMC and other theatre houses have been “wonderful to work with.”

