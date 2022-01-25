A new NBC News poll out on Tuesday found that only about a third of Americans view either the Republican or Democratic Party favorably. The poll also found that both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are equally unpopular and losing support within their own party.

The poll found that 44 percent of respondents said they viewed the Republican Party negatively, while only 34 percent viewed it positively and 21 percent said they were neutral.

The Democratic Party scored a similar 48 percent negative rating, with only 33 percent saying they viewed it positively and 18 percent saying they were neutral.

NBC News notes that “you have to go back to 2015 when one of the two parties — the Democrats — actually had a net-positive rating in our poll.”

Additionally, 48 percent of the poll respondents said they viewed Biden negatively, while only 39 percent said they viewed him positively. Trump scored a bit worse with a 51 percent negative rating and only 37 percent of respondents viewed him positively.

The poll noted that the GOP is split “between those who consider themselves more supporters of Trump, versus those who are more supporters of the party — and the pro-party side has been growing since Trump left office.”

Similarly, Biden’s primary voters in the Democratic Party are beginning to show some dissatisfaction with the president. “Biden’s approval rating is 92 percent-to-7 percent among Democratic Biden voters, while it’s 74 percent-to-23 percent among Sanders/Warren voters,” NBC’s poll summary notes. For context, the poll found that among those Americans it surveyed “40 percent of Democrats say they supported Biden during the 2020 primaries, 30 percent say they backed Bernie Sanders and 12 percent sided with Elizabeth Warren.”

The NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 adults from Jan. 14-18 with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points and a margin of error of 3.49 percentage points among registered voters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com