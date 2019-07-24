Americans Overwhelmingly Thought Trump Rally Chants Were Racist — Even White People

An overwhelming majority of Americans believed that chants of “Send her back!” directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a Trump rally were racist, while a slimmer majority thought President Donald Trump’s racist tweets against Omar and her colleagues were racist.

According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, 58 percent of Americans believed that the Trump rally chants — directed at a congresswoman who was born in Somalia, and who is now a United States citizen — were racist. Among Republicans, however, only 24 percent thought the chants were racist, while a combined 74 percent of Democrats and Independents thought those chants were racist.

Even among white voters, 54 percent thought the chants were racist.

On the subject of Trump’s racist tweets — directed at Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — a smaller majority of 53 percent thought those tweets were racist.

There was an even greater partisan divide on that question, as 4 percent of Democrats and 55 percent of Independents said the messages were racist, while only 16 percent of Republicans thought so. Half of whites agreed the tweets were racist.

The poll also asked respondents whether they believe Trump himself is a racist, and 54 percent either strongly or somewhat agreed. Among Republicans, only 15 percent agreed that Trump is racist, while 56 percent of Independent voters and 85 percent of Democrats agreed Trump is racist.

Those numbers tracked closely with Trump’s approval numbers in this poll, which showed percent net approval among Democrats versus 90 percent disapproval, 34 percent approve to 59 percent disapprove among Independents, and 83 percent approval to 15 percent disapproval among Republicans.

