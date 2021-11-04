‘Americans Want More Sunshine’: Sen. Patty Murray Makes Floor Speech Calling for Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Senator Patty Murray (D- WA) took to the Senate floor Thursday to call for permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Yes, for those of you who forgot, this Sunday it’s time to fall back once again. For years, lawmakers across the country have been working to make DST permanent, but Congress has not seriously taken up the issue.

On Thursday Murray said, “I don’t know a single person who loves to go through the trouble of figuring out whether their microwave or their oven has the hour right, or anyone who looks forward to the sun setting earlier and earlier every winter.”

But beyond convenience, this really is a matter of health and safety. Studies have shown that our switch to standard time can increase rates of seasonal depression, as well as heart problems and the risk of stroke. Researchers also believe that if we made daylight saving time permanent, there would be fewer car accidents and evening robberies, thanks to a more regular schedule and an extra hour of sun.

She also argued it would lead to “greater energy saving.”

“Americans want more sunshine and less depression.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

