Americans Weigh in on Whether Trump Should Replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brand New Poll

Americans have weighed in on whether President Donald Trump should rush through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or leave the seat vacant until the next president is inaugurated.

One of the first polls taken since Ginsburg’s death offers a quick reading of voters’ feelings about the late Supreme Court justice, and the unfolding controversy around selecting her successor.

In the latest Economist/YouGov poll taken between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22, respondents were asked “Do you think Donald Trump should nominate someone to fill the vacancy or should the seat remain vacant until a new president takes office in January 2021?”

Trump and the Republicans have vowed to push through a successor before Election Day.

Among all respondents, a clear plurality of 46 percent opposed that move, with 41 percent supporting it and a significant 13 percent saying they were “not sure.”

Independents were essentially split on the question, while partisans largely responded in predictable fashion.

However, self-described moderates overwhelmingly favored leaving the seat vacant, and self-described conservatives were significantly less likely — by 15 points — to support rushing through the nomination than Trump supporters.

Respondents were also asked about the legitimacy of a “lame duck” confirmation, and while many more (36 percent) said such a pick would lack legitimacy than said it would be legitimate (27 percent), even more — 37 percent — said they weren’t sure.

Justice Ginsburg’s popularity was sky-high in the days following her death, at 59 percent favorable and only 22 percent unfavorable.

Asked “How would you rate Ruth Bader Ginsburg compared to others who have served on the U.S. Supreme Court?”, 46 percent rated her “great” or “near great,” with another 29 percent responding “good” and only 25 percent rating her “fair” or “poor.”

A 52 percent majority said that the choice of RBG’s successor is “very important” to themselves personally, with another 23 percent saying it’s “somewhat important.

