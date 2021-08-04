America’s Big New Mystery Is the Case of Mike Pompeo’s Missing $5,800 Whiskey Bottle

Call Nancy Drew and/or the Hardy Boys, because the State Department is trying to crack the case of a missing $5,800 bottle of whiskey.

According to The New York Times, the Japanese government gave former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the expensive whiskey as a gift in 2019. But, uh, the State Department apparently doesn’t know what happened to it.

It was unclear whether Mr. Pompeo ever received the gift, as he was traveling in Saudi Arabia on June 24, 2019, the day that Japanese officials gave it to the State Department, according to a department filing on Wednesday in the Federal Register documenting gifts that senior American officials received in 2019. Such officials are often insulated by staff members who receive gifts and messages for them. American officials can keep gifts that are less than $390. But if the officials want to keep gifts that are over that price, they must purchase them. According to the filing, the State Department said the bottle was appraised at $5,800.

Pompeo has denied knowledge of what happened to the whiskey. The Times report says this is the “latest issue to arise about how the State Department operated under Mr. Pompeo.”

The lawyer for the former Secretary of State said, “He has no idea what the disposition was of this bottle of whiskey.”

There is an ongoing inquiry into the matter, but will we ever learn the fate of the whiskey bottle? Only time will tell, and Twitter is already on the case.

It looks like there would be ethical issues if Mike Pompeo took the bottle of whiskey. If that’s the case, I’d be happy to accept it myself. https://t.co/rjaAHJzQYW — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) August 4, 2021

some personal news pic.twitter.com/XLlfIHNbY9 — Max Steele (@maxasteele) August 4, 2021

Might also explain State’s struggle to answer FOIAs. https://t.co/0exfsIBzeR — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) August 4, 2021

Don’t tell anyone that it’s in my kitchen cabinet https://t.co/mhmX01C7hm — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 4, 2021

“It was unclear what kind of whiskey the Japanese gave to Mr. Pompeo.” And now I must know. https://t.co/PftdlHUHYM — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 4, 2021

I have spent too much time trying to figure out how many ounces of the aforementioned bottle of Japanese whiskey a Bill Burck billable hour could buy you. https://t.co/wZGRFouXAH — David Gura (@davidgura) August 4, 2021

