comScore

Amy Klobuchar Rips Ted Cruz-Led Gang of Senators Threatening to Reject Biden Victory on Jan. 6: ‘Can You Please Get a Grip?’

By Tommy ChristopherJan 2nd, 2021, 2:17 pm

Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was among several prominent Democrats who slammed the Ted Cruz-led gang of a dozen Republican senators who are threatening to reject President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump when the results are certified on January 6th.

On Saturday, Cruz released a joint statement with fellow Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-K), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Mike Braun (R-IN) and Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-N), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) that said the group will reject President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump if their demand for an “emergency audit” is not met.

Including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who has already promised to object, there are now an even dozen Republican senators attempting to overthrow the results of the election.

Klobuchar was one of the more pointed voices in the Senate to criticize the move, writing “With all due respect to my Republican colleagues in the Senate who are doing this: can you please get a grip? Election officials across the country, including Republican Governors, have certified these results. This is embarrassing.”

Following the news, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s post was short and sweet. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be President and Vice President of the United States in 18 days,” he wrote.

Senator Brian Schatz warned “History shows neither left nor right is immune to authoritarianism. But in 2021, there’s only one political party full of elected officials seeking to overturn the election. So if you say this is a ‘tough vote for those up in 2022’ you are missing the point wildly.”

Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz pointed out a telling note from CNN’s coverage of the letter, that “Not one of the Republican officeholders objecting to Biden’s victory have objected to their own wins on the same day on the same ballots using the same election systems.”

Former presidential candidate Julian Castro assessed Cruz’s motives, writing “Ted Cruz is so desperate to win over Trump’s supporters, he’s leading the charge to disenfranchise those who didn’t vote for him.”

To Castro’s point, Cruz tweeted over a dozen tweets promoting his effort, and even took a shot at embroiling Keith Olbermann in a feud.

He also retweeted praise from Trump friend and former football star Herschel Walker.

Hawley welcomed his colleagues to the effort.

Some of the other senators on the list also posted their thoughts.

On January 6, the Congress will certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: