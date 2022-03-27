A prominent senator believes the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court rests on whether one of the justices is deemed eligible to participate in certain cases.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) denounced the texts from Ginni Thomas — wife of Justice Clarence Thomas — to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which she messaged him with a QAnon conspiracy theory and sent other texts about overturning the 2020 election.

“This is unbelievable,” Klobuchar said. “You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court Justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting president’s chief of staff. And, she also knows this election, these cases, are going to come before her husband.”

As far as Klobuchar is concerned, the Ginni Thomas texts preclude Clarence from hearing any cases related to the 2020 election.

“This is a textbook case for removing him, recusing him, from these decisions,” Klobuchar said. “And all I hear is silence from the Supreme Court right now. and that better change in the coming week. Because every other federal judge in the country except Supreme Court justices would have a guidance from ethics rules saying you’ve gotta recuse yourself.”

The Minnesota senator added, “the entire integrity of the Court is on the line here. And they had better speak out on this. Because you cannot have a justice hearing cases related to this election. … So not only should [Justice Thomas] recuse himself, but this Supreme Court needs ethics rules.”

Watch above, via ABC.

