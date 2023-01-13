Amy Robach and T.J Holmes Not Likely to Return to ‘GMA3’ Following Scandalous Affair, Report Claims

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach might be permanently pulled from the show after their affair, according to a new report.

The GMA3 hosts were sidelined by ABC News President Kim Godwin on Dec. 5 after news they were dating first came to light. Godwin later reportedly told network staffers the pair would not appear on the program while their relationship was reviewed.

Page Six, citing sources close to ABC, reported Friday that Holmes likely will not return while Robach could be retained and given a new assignment:

“They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” an insider says. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.’” We’re told the scandalous news couple “hired lawyers to deal with [negotiating].”

“It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism,” Godwin said when she decided to pull both anchors off the air.

The couple’s affair was first reported in November by The Daily Mail. According to the report, both were married to other people when they began dating.

Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig criticized him last week through an attorney in a statement to the Mail:

During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.

