The chair of the Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, spoke to Steve Bannon on Wednesday and praised Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake – who appeared on track to winning her Tuesday primary despite the race still being “too close to call.”

“Well, MSNBC is MSLSD, and everyone knows that Democrats are delusional. Katie Hobbs is no different. She did a horrible job in 2020. We can never let her get anywhere near being the governor of this great state,” Ward told Bannon jabbing the Democrat’s nominee for governor.

“And Kari Lake and the America First Republican Party of Arizona, under my leadership, are not going to let it happen. We are going to work hard. We are going to make sure that, that we keep her out and we keep out all of these Democrats who are detrimental to our state and to our nation,” Ward continued.

“I look forward to staying here, joining with all of you. I hope people will join me at ‘Kelli Ward AZ.’ Kelli with an ‘i’ because I care about the people. The people are back in power, Steve and I look forward to winning this thing,” she continued.

“It’s been a long fight. 12 years ago, taking on John McCain, taking on the machine and yesterday in Arizona, it was a culmination and it was an exorcism of John McCain from our state and from our country,” she continued taking aim at the late former senator and Vietnam war hero John McCain.

Lake, who ran a hard-right campaign focused on grievances and false accusations that the 2020 election was stolen, regularly attacked John McCain in her campaign.

“Kelli Ward. Amazing. Great, fight on Kelli Ward,” concluded Bannon.

Watch the full clip above.

