‘An Outrageous Lie’: Stephanie Grisham Called Out For Claiming Obama Staff Left Mean Notes in White House

By Tommy ChristopherNov 19th, 2019, 10:33 am

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham faced stiff backlash for claiming that President Barack Obama‘s press staff left nasty notes for the incoming administration of President Donald Trump, which former Obama officials slammed as a “bald-faced” and “outrageous” lie.

Grisham has yet to hold a press briefing since taking over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but on Tuesday, she managed to make a sort of news anyway. According to CNN’s Abby Phillip, Grisham claimed that Trump’s press staff found nasty notes at their desks that were left by the Obama press shop.

“WH Press Sec Stephanie Grisham claims Obama aides left ‘you will fail” notes in offices for Trump aides: ‘We came into the WH, I’ll tell you something. Every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail,’ ‘you aren’t going to make it,’” Phillip wrote on Twitter.

The claim was met with skepticism even by the reporter herself. “If true, you have to wonder why no one has ever mentioned it before…” Phillip wrote, then said it seemed “unlikely” that no one had kept the notes. Other journalists were equally dubious.

In short order, former Obama officials like Susan Rice were calling Grisham out.

Grisham proceeded to nominally walk back her claim to NBC’s Hallie Jackson.

“Press Sec., asked about this tweet: ‘I certainly wasn’t implying every office had that issue…” Adds: “I was talking specifically about our experience in the lower press office – nowhere else. I don’t know why everyone is so sensitive!'” Jackson wrote.

“Stephanie Grisham also tells NBC: ‘In fact, I had a lovely note left for me in the East Wing, and I tracked the woman down and thanked her.'” Jackson added.

Grisham’s mini-kerfuffle occurred as key witnesses testified in the impeachment inquiry into Trump Tuesday morning.

