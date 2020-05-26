Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, and others have surprised restaurant workers with $1,000 tips during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummond left a $1,000 tip for waitress Kassandra Diaz on a $164 check at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida over the weekend. A picture of the receipt was shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, along with a message thanking the athlete:

Johnson similarly left a $1,000 tip on a $37 tab at a Florida restaurant, adding a note on the bill that read: “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU.”

He posted the receipt on Twitter with the caption “Proverbs 11:25,” which reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

“We would like to thank Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson for his continued patronage,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. “We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!”

A restaurant in North Carolina also received a $1,000 tip on opening day amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to WCET.

“There’s so much kindness in this world. There really is,” said Jamie Kloiber, owner of The Famous Toastery in Wilmington.

A customer also left a $1,000 tip on a $124.16 bill at Tomodachi Sushi in North Austin, KVUE reported.

“Unbelievable gesture like this stays deep inside your heart and gives us extra motivation to GO ON,” owner Steve Riad wrote in a Facebook post. “On behalf of Tomo family, I want to thank you ALL who’s been there for us last two months, giving us all those kind words, generosity, online posts and supports. It means more than you know.”

