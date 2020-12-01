Andrea Mitchell Gets Blasted for Saying Biden Wasn’t Transparent About Foot Injury He Was Totally Transparent About

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell faced backlash when she accused President-elect Joe Biden of not being “forthcoming” about a foot injury he sustained over the weekend, a backlash that made Mitchell a top trending topic on Twitter.

On Monday’s edition of Andrea Mitchell Reports, the host was very concerned about the president-elect’s injury, sustained Saturday while playing with his dog Major Biden. Well, not so much the injury itself.

“Turning back to the president-elect and the injury he suffered Sunday, it was also notable, you know, he fell playing with his dog Major, we are told on Saturday, it wasn’t until Sunday that the White House pool knew that he was going somewhere, and then it turned out to be a doctor for an x-ray and then they needed more imaging, so CT scans, they weren’t as forthcoming as you would hope they would be with the press pool that’s supposed to cover him,” Mitchell said.

That’s news to the rest of the world, including no less a chronic Resistance Twitter target than CNN’s Chris Cillizza, who praised the Biden team’s transparency about the injury.

The comments blew up, mainly because I blew them up, and thousands of Twitter users — including a few other journalists — lambasted Mitchell. Here’s a small but representative sample.

Are you fucking serious with this Andrea Mitchell? Biden not transparent enough about his ankle? THEY VIDEOTAPED HIM AT THE DOCTOR’S OFFICE! pic.twitter.com/0RFmvZnSnT — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 30, 2020

The media needs to re-learn how to cover a President who doesn’t create a conspiracy theory around his every move. I’d be so happy if Andrea Mitchell & Chuck Todd left #MSNBC to do a podcast where they can half-ass their jobs nowhere near the real news #DoBetter https://t.co/6DuWXAV6ho — 😷 Tara Dublin #Biden46 😷 (@taradublinrocks) November 30, 2020

I still DO NOT KNOW why @realDonaldTrump took a sudden trip to Walter Reed Hospital a year ago. I do know @JoeBiden has a broken foot. https://t.co/yuTJmbIwdl — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 1, 2020

“Both sides.” It’s just how the industry works and it’ll be a great undoing for our country. I’m glad people are challenging this framework. https://t.co/eSNSal4S8B — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 30, 2020

We covered this yesterday Andrea keep-up.. for a twisted ankle, if you can bare weight, walk it off, rest, and worry about it the next day if it hurts. This is pathetic and they just can’t help themselves. They won’t be able to sell books off of Biden so they want to punish him https://t.co/2C2xHDWSPf — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) November 30, 2020

We still don’t know how long Trump was superspreading after he got infected, but sure, let’s impeach over an ankle injury that was extensively reported as it was being treated. https://t.co/bGzSqyRxOn — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 30, 2020

What on earth… This is absurd. Criticize Biden when it’s warranted, but GTFOH with this “Biden hurt his foot Saturday but didn’t tell us about it until Sunday when he went to the doctor” BS. WTAF. https://t.co/qH9Gu8JprP — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 30, 2020

Adapt to normalcy and helpful journalism, @mitchellreports, or get out of the fucking way. Biden, or ANYONE, will not be Trump 2.0, sorry to disappoint you, ghoul. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) November 30, 2020

Mitchell did have a few defenders, but tellingly, none of whom disputed the ridiculousness of this particular bit of reporting.

Anyone who thinks @mitchellreports isn’t on the side of the just and the right is… mistaken — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 1, 2020

Yahoo! News reporter Hunter Walker defended Mitchell in a mini-thread on the basis of her (not in dispute) hustle, but acknowledged at least the potential legitimacy of the specific criticism.

People can take issue with a comment @mitchellreports made today, but she hustles hard. Plus, it’s far better to be a reporter who was maybe too hard on someone than too soft. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) December 1, 2020

Andrea Mitchell is unquestionably a legend and a pioneer in journalism, which makes this defense a handy analogy for the challenge facing the press. No matter how many worse journalists there are, or how accomplished a particular journalist, the public has a right to ask them to do better.

Conversely, no matter how much better and more transparent and less of a human disaster Joe Biden is than outgoing President Donald Trump, the public and the press have the right to ask him and his administration to do better.

The problem here is that Biden could hardly have been more transparent. True, the dog-playing wasn’t open-press, so the sudden canonical stop was not captured in pool reports or on camera. And apparently, the injury did not appear sufficiently serious to warrant medical attention or a bulletin at first. These two problems are difficult to remedy, but perhaps Major and Champ could be fitted with live streaming GoPro helmets, and Biden could audit some orthopedic seminars to learn rudimentary self-diagnosis.

But once the decision was made for the president-elect to seek medical attention, the news was reported in detail, in real-time, by Biden’s staff. And as previously noted, there was even footage of him at the doctor’s office.

President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle, per his office. He will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution.” — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) November 29, 2020

NEW BIDEN DOCTOR VISIT TODAY: Officials say, “On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.” — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) November 29, 2020

Statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor: “President-elect Joe Biden sustained a sprain of his right foot. Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging.” https://t.co/OKD7qe7sSU — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 29, 2020

NEW: Pres-elect @JoeBiden leaves the Newark, DE orthopedic office where he was treated for more than 2 hrs for what his doctor called a sprained right ankle from a fall Saturday.

He walked out on his own, but was limping. It’s unclear whether he was wearing a boot or cast. pic.twitter.com/Mm6QiWJwxU — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) November 29, 2020

Okay, so there were x-ray results, and then CT results, but what color was his sputum? Why no cameras in the radiology suite?

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor raised another (slightly less-ridiculous) incident during that Andrea Mitchell segment, in which Biden appeared to have maybe ditched his press pool for the trip to church the previous weekend. What had happened was, the pool didn’t get enough notice for the departure, so their bus was still getting swept when the Biden motorcade left for the church.

Due to a last minute change of schedule, President-elect Biden left without his protective press pool. We watched him drive by as our bus was getting swept and now we are trying to catch up to Biden at TBD location. pic.twitter.com/k4rWME8R1H — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 21, 2020

They still got to cover the church visit, but they had a legitimate gripe. Maybe it was an unavoidable scheduling snafu, or maybe Biden just wanted to be able to walk past his son’s grave without people screaming questions at him. A human impulse that a reasonable journalist could acknowledge, while also reminding him that getting screamed at by reporters is part of the job. You know, like this:

As the President-elect Biden left church tonight on Delaware, I asked if all Americans should be able to attend religious services during the pandemic? “Yes, safely,” Biden yelled back. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/eUpQcdpJnT — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 21, 2020

And while an observer could criticize that trollish gotcha question as a dishonest and harmful attempt to undermine and oversimplify life-saving public health advice in order to falsely portray one of its leading advocates and practitioners as hypocritical, that’s part of the job. I’ve always believed that a terrible question is really just an opportunity to give a terrific answer.

But the reaction to that maybe-slight/maybe tiny and honest snafu was a-ridiculous.

After telling the professionals assigned to cover the president-elect at 9:13am that he would not be seen in public today, Biden staff reversed the lid at 3:20pm. USSS was in the middle of its security sweep of the pool when Biden departed without his press corps. That’s bad. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 21, 2020

We operate under protocols that have lasted generations, and they’re nothing to joke or be flippant about. The working professionals who cover the president—365 days a year—on weekends and holidays—on behalf of the free people of the world, take this extremely seriously. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 21, 2020

Having covered the White House for 9 years, I’m well-versed in the frustration involved in trying to gain as much access as possible. But like many of the irate tweeters in the Mitchell pile-on, I remember how the press would jump all over President Barack Obama for minor things like not having access to something minor like a pickup basketball game, and less-minor things like a feud with Fox News over an interview with a Treasury Department official.

And it is natural for the public to expect that the press would cut Biden some slack after his predecessor’s relentless attacks literally inspired a guy to send pipe bombs. Maybe that could be a sort of disclaimer that could be added to these sorts of criticisms: “While he hasn’t inspired any literal terrorist attacks against us, President-elect Biden did ditch us for 5 minutes to drive to church.”

Trump’s behavior should absolutely not be the yardstick against which President Biden should be measured. But for the sake of their own credibility, journalists should find a way to attenuate their criticism to the post-Trump reality — or in the case of Foot-gate, just to reality.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.