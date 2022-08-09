Andrew Cuomo Divides Twitter With Call for Transparency on Trump Raid: ‘Not Everyone Has Your Brother to Advise Them’

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo invited a mix of scorn and praise over a Tuesday morning tweet in which he called on the Justice Department to be transparent about the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and home was searched by FBI agents beginning early Monday morning.

The search was related to a dispute between the former president and the National Archives regarding materials he took with him when he left the White House.

Exactly who gave the raid a green light remains unclear, and it naturally came with accusations it was politically-motivated.

Cuomo, who resigned in scandal last year, was among a number of Trump opponents who expressed fear the raid would undermine the rule of law.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo tweeted.

The post divided Twitter, as Cuomo attracted mostly praise from conservatives and condemnation from liberals.

