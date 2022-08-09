Andrew Cuomo Divides Twitter With Call for Transparency on Trump Raid: ‘Not Everyone Has Your Brother to Advise Them’

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo invited a mix of scorn and praise over a Tuesday morning tweet in which he called on the Justice Department to be transparent about the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and home was searched by FBI agents beginning early Monday morning.

The search was related to a dispute between the former president and the National Archives regarding materials he took with him when he left the White House.

Exactly who gave the raid a green light remains unclear, and it naturally came with accusations it was politically-motivated.

Cuomo, who resigned in scandal last year, was among a number of Trump opponents who expressed fear the raid would undermine the rule of law.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo tweeted.

The post divided Twitter, as Cuomo attracted mostly praise from conservatives and condemnation from liberals.

The guy who killed all the old people condemned the raid on Trump’s home before Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/IT0VF0RogG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2022

He ain’t wrong with the politics of the raid. https://t.co/BKCDRe1Bxg — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) August 9, 2022

When they’ve gone too far even for Cuomo…. https://t.co/FO3fgtTls2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 9, 2022

as millions of Americans and New Yorkers breath a sigh of relieve that @GovKathyHochul is Governor of NY. https://t.co/CVSo5DrEw5 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 9, 2022

Please give the DOJ some grace, @andrewcuomo. Not everyone has your brother to advise them on PR.https://t.co/B43GxCpwen — THE PERSUADERS by Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 9, 2022

Broken clock Tuesday https://t.co/W8DfjBjStY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 9, 2022

Didn’t expect to see Andrew Cuomo running with the @GOP messaging on Trump’s FBI troubles. Snatching tubs of classified documents isn’t “inconsequential” — the law considers it a national security risk. https://t.co/39U8f3TgTq — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 9, 2022

You know it’s bad when the former mob boss tells them to hit the brakes https://t.co/Q6TecNedaB — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) August 9, 2022

OMG. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a former Attorney General too. https://t.co/nnvKwqGj4u — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 9, 2022

politics takes from andrew cuomo gotta be the least relevant ones I can think of https://t.co/QDJstgD2kJ — manny (@mannyfidel) August 9, 2022

As most libs swoon with glee over the #MarALago raid, some recognize the potential for a huge backfire: https://t.co/oRNVkQCVyD — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 9, 2022

This is the guy who is responsible for the redistricting mess in New Yorkhttps://t.co/RhTgRRRF6O https://t.co/UYGpC3EWB6 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 9, 2022

They literally explained it to a judge. https://t.co/ZEzHjSA937 — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) August 9, 2022

Andrew Cuomo condemned the FBI raid on Trump before a lot of elected Republicans. https://t.co/jbpUYUgmL3 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 9, 2022

Come on, @andrewcuomo. You know as well as I do that Donald Trump can #ShowUsTheWarrant. Ask him https://t.co/leIYcY0xXZ — Jennifer Taub 🌻 🇺🇸 (@jentaub) August 9, 2022

When I first saw this, I honestly said to myself, “That actually is a pretty sensible take from someone on the right.” And _then_ I saw who wrote it. https://t.co/WSZZgMzmW2 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 9, 2022

I didn’t think it would ever happen but Andrew Cuomo is 100% right here. https://t.co/oYkQ0YDkiF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 9, 2022

Only a fool would think that Wray and Garland okayed a search on insignificant grounds. https://t.co/gBiucfnNlI — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 9, 2022

They really REALLY hate it when one of their own is exposed to the system of justice they created to kick the shit out of everyone else https://t.co/eFX6SSI2vC — Jason (@longwall26) August 9, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com