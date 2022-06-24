Andrew Yang Blames Democrats For Roe Reversal: ‘Will Glide Along and Email People For Money’

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang blamed Democrats for the fate of Roe v. Wade, and said the party would carry on as normal while fundraising off the misery of women.

In the most anticipated ruling in years, the court announced Friday it overturned the landmark 1973 case which made abortion legal nationwide.

The ruling was expected after a draft order authored by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked last month.

Abortion access is now an issue for the states. Some majority-Republican states had trigger laws in effect which automatically outlawed abortions the moment Roe v. Wade was struck down.

Other states will adopt strict abortion limitations over the coming weeks. The New York Times shared a map of which states will be affected by restrictions or outright bans:

Abortion is now banned in at least nine states, with trigger bans in several more set to take effect in the coming days. Laws in eight states took effect on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/urnXjV1uNF pic.twitter.com/3pYUVKlmvA — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2022

Yang argued on Twitter women in states with strict abortion laws will suffer while women in blue states carry on as normal.

Conservative justices overturned abortion precedent, but Yang said Democrats shoulder plenty of blame.

It feels like Democrats owe their people an apology for being bad at their jobs – they had a long time to codify Roe v. Wade, defend a balanced court, get RBG to step down, etc. Instead they got played and trounced. “Help undo our failures!” is not a compelling rallying cry. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 24, 2022

The people who are going to get hurt by this the worst will be poor women in red states, while the folks who played politics with this will glide along and email people for money. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 24, 2022

