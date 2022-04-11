Andrew Yang Gets Obliterated After Invoking Andrew Johnson to Call for National Unity: ‘Did John Wilkes Booth Write This Tweet?’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang was obliterated on Twitter after he cited the 1864 presidential election in an attempt to spark a conversation about national unity.

In a country divided by race, class, Covid, inflation, war in Europe, and Disney, Yang apparently set out Monday to end the discord.

Yang framed the unique 1864 presidential election — one conducted amid the country’s bloody, four-year Civil War — as a potential roadmap for political harmony.

“Lincoln won the presidency on the brand new Republican ticket in 1860 with 39.8% in a four-way race,” Yang wrote. “He took a Democrat, Andrew Johnson as his running mate in 1864.”

It is true that Andrew Johnson was a Democrat. But Johnson was chosen as Abraham Lincoln’s running mate at the 1864 GOP convention. He also owned slaves and was staunchly against allowing Black Americans to vote — even if he was against secession.

Johnson served a short tenure as vice president before Lincoln was assassinated and he finished out the remainder of the slain president’s term.

The country’s 17th president was impeached, but narrowly avoided a conviction in the Senate in 1868. He is also remembered for his extreme views on race during the early days of Reconstruction. Some blame Johnson for singlehandedly setting up a century of racial segregation.

Johnson famously wrote, “This is a country for white men, and by God, as long as I am President, it shall be a government for white men.”

With all this in mind, many who came across Yang’s tweet viewed it as an oversimplification of history. Many of them savaged to former presidential candidate.

Ellie Mystal asked if the tweet was written by John Wilkes Booth, the man who shot Lincoln.

Did John Wilkes Booth write this tweet? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 11, 2022

Jerry Dunleavy called Yang’s plea for a unified republic “the most succinct case against bipartisanship I’ve yet seen.”

the most succinct case against bipartisanship I’ve yet seen https://t.co/5x7bYk4qS9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 11, 2022

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan asserted Yang’s views on the country’s complex history are rudimentary, at best.

Why o why would you invoke Andrew Johnson? And do you know what was happening in 1864?? https://t.co/78bNPgW97o — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 11, 2022

The former New York City mayoral candidate was summarily shredded, so in a way, his tweet did work to unite:

As everyone knows, this successfully bridged the political divide within the United States and everyone lived happily ever after. https://t.co/3Oc4WZGHx0 — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) April 11, 2022

You’re almost there. It’s probably on the next page — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 11, 2022

The snake @AndrewYang is such a failure that twitter cant even remember which races he ran in and lost pic.twitter.com/Hg8lo3XcfA — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) April 11, 2022

I am begging you to Google the words “Andrew Johnson.” https://t.co/zuR0CsMwcz — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 11, 2022

Please leave politics https://t.co/nwz7sJYqH1 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) April 11, 2022

This is like citing the Munich Agreement as a model for Ukraine. https://t.co/WBixQFktHl — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 11, 2022

Andrew Johnson ended up being one of the worst Presidents in U.S. history. Sometimes it’s difficult to figure out if Andrew Yang is the most clueless person in politics, or if he’s just trolling us because he wants us all to think he’s the most clueless person in politics. https://t.co/pLZRtMBMF6 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 11, 2022

This tweet is art. I’ve been thinking about it all day https://t.co/NnglWsekGi — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) April 11, 2022

i read this tweet and my kidneys immediately shut down https://t.co/q1u8hHENsj — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) April 11, 2022

