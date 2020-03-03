comScore

Andrew Yang Tells Reporter He’s Considering a Run for Mayor of New York City

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 3rd, 2020, 4:59 pm

Former 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful tuned CNN political commentator Andrew Yang is considering a run to become the next mayor of New York City.

Buzzfeed reporter Ema O’Connor was on a train to Washington, D.C., when she ran into Yang, which yielded to a conversation with the former candidate, whose campaign slogan and campaign merchandise donned the simple term, “math.”

O’Connor began by asking Yang about a potential run to be elected NYC mayor.

The former presidential longshot fired back, “You know, we’re looking at it.”

Yang then continued to answer the reporter’s questions – including one on supporting former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

“Joe’s team reached out to me yesterday…At this point, I consider Joe, a friend,” Yang riffed aboard the train car on its way to our nation’s capitol.

Yang then continued to O’Connor by elaborating on his excitement for what is gearing up to be a busy Super Tuesday. 

“I’m really excited to see how the voting unfolds in the Super Tuesday states today,” Yang stated.

Yang continued, “Today the biggest question is how much of the support that was going to Pete [Buttigieg] and Amy [Klobuchar] and Tom [Steyer] heads to Joe or Bernie [Sanders] or Elizabeth Warren or [Michael] Bloomberg.”

“And then the big question is what decision Bloomberg makes depending on how today goes,” Yang remarked.

Yang further told O’Connor that after dropping from the race for the White House, he had been in touch with many of his former rivals. 

