Andrew Yang Tries to Draft Matthew McConaughey for President: We Need Him to ‘Get Us Out Of This Mess’

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang offered some wild predictions for the people he hopes will run for president in 2024.

Speaking with comedian Shane Gillis for the Monday edition of his podcast Forward, Yang spoke candidly about the state of both political parties.

“You have the Democratic party establishment who are like, ‘Hey, you gotta play by these rules. Like, we’re gonna act a certain way.’ We’re like buttoned up. And we have a certain way of presenting — by the way I ran for president in this crew,” Yang said. “Then you have the Republican party under Trump, that’s become this anti-institutional, fuck everything, burn it down, kind of energy.”

He continued, “There’s a Republican establishment within that — That fought Trump and lost… Now everyone’s going along with it. You know, there has to be a kind of this positive ex-institutional energy that comes up and ends up being like this third force in American politics.”

Yang began to lay out his plan for the perfect “ex-institutional” candidate, which manifested in the form of beloved actor Matthew McConaughey.

“My paragon example of this is someone like Matthew McConaughey. Like, so McConaughey is from outside the institutions, but he’s not an asshole, like, uh, in the same way (Donald) Trump is. So I look at someone like that and think ‘God, like, that’s the kind of figure that we need to get us out of this mess,'” Yang said.

“I can’t believe that’s where we’re at,” Gillis chimed in. “Imagine, as a country … 10 years ago, ‘Hopefully Matthew McConaughey can get us out of this mess.'”

“So you can fill in figures for Matthew McConaughey,” Yang said reassuringly as Gillis began to laugh. “Mark Cuban’s in this category. The Rock is in this category. Some would say Oprah (Winfrey).”

“You’re laughing?” Yang said, visibly confused.

“Yeah, I’m laughing. I know, I know. It’s just — it is funny that this is where we’re at. It’s like, ‘Hopefully The Rock can team up with Matthew McConaughey and defeat Trump and save America.’ It’s like, damn.”

“I certainly think the odds of that are much higher than Joe Biden defeating Trump,” Yang concluded.

Listen above via the Forward podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com