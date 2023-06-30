Anheuser-Busch Responds to Dylan Mulvaney’s Accusation They Ghosted Her After Backlash

Anheuser-Busch went on defense after trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney accused the company of never reaching out amid the backlash of their controversial partnership.

On Thursday, Mulvaney took to TikTok to explain to her over 10.7 million followers her side of the boycott crisis that stemmed from a March partnership with the company.

Mulvaney accused the company of never reaching out after the backlash from customers began over the ad and called upon companies to stand by LGBTQ+ people.

“I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t, and I was scared and I was scared of more backlash. And I felt personally guilty for what transpired. So I patiently waited for things to get better, but surprise they haven’t really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did,” Mulvaney said.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” Mulvaney added.

On Friday, Anheuser-Busch issued a veiled response to Mulvaney’s video without referencing her by name.

Anheuser-Busch released to a statement to multiple outlets via a spokesperson:

“As we’ve said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said. “The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers.”

