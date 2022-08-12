Anne Heche Declared Brain Dead at 53, Reportedly Remains on Life Support for Organ Donation (UPDATES)

UPDATE: Amid conflicting reports, The Los Angeles Times noted that while Heche is brain dead her “heart is still beating.” “She was declared brain dead last night but has been kept on life support for organ donation,” her representative told The Times on Friday.

Anne Heche, 53, was reported dead on Friday after a fiery car crash last week in Los Angeles left the actress in a coma.

Showbiz411 first reported on Heche’s passing after her close friend Nancy Davis announced the news.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” said the statement from Heche’s family and friends on Thursday evening. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement continued.

Heche became a household name in the late 90s starring in films like Volcano, Six Days and Seven Nights, and Psycho. Heche’s most recent project, a Lifetime movie titled Girl in Room 13, will premiere in September.

“This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all started to make a film that would bring attention to the appalling issue of human sex trafficking,” said Lifetime executive Amy Winter in a statement on Thursday. “We hope that this film moves you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women.”

Davis praised Heche for her kindness in a touching tribute to her late friend. “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared,” Davis wrote on Instagram.

“Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me,” she added.

